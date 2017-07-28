FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 minutes ago
ADNOC to decide on Japan oil concession renewal by early next year: Nikkei
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Ryan steps in to aid 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Healthcare
Ryan steps in to aid 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Earnings
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 28, 2017 / 2:10 AM / 25 minutes ago

ADNOC to decide on Japan oil concession renewal by early next year: Nikkei

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen an ADNOC petrol station in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 10, 2017.Stringer/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) expects to make a final decision on whether to renew Japanese firms' oil concessions in Abu Dhabi oilfields before year-end or very early next year, its top executive told the Nikkei business daily.

The majority of Japanese stakes in Abu Dhabi oilfields including Inpex Corp's 12 percent hold in the massive offshore ADMA block are set to expire in March 2018, and high-ranking Japanese government officials have been frequently visiting the OPEC nation to win extensions.

ADNOC is making "good progress" in the talks on the stakes and any agreements would be new contracts with "new terms and conditions" rather than extension of existing contracts, group chief executive Sultan Al Jaber told the Nikkei.

Al Jaber indicated the possibility of roping in new partners from other countries such as China and South Korea in addition to existing stakeholders such as oil majors BP and Total, it added.

ADNOC has a long-term contract to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world's top LNG buyer JERA Co, a fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric and Chubu Electric, which expires in 2019.

Al Jaber said ADNOC would "do everything possible" to continue LNG sales to Japan, the Nikkei said.

ADNOC did not reply to an email from Reuters outside office hours in the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.