ADNOC finalizes jet fuel term at a lower premium: traders

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company [ADNOC.UL] has sealed its July 2017 to June 2018 jet fuel term contract with at least one buyer at a lower premium than a previous contract, traders said on Tuesday.

It set the premium at 75 cents a barrel above benchmark Middle East quotes, down from the $1 a barrel premium for its January to December 2017 jet fuel term contract, they said.

ADNOC is still negotiating its July 2017 to June 2018 term contract for diesel, they added.

It had initially sought a premium of $1.30 a barrel to Middle East quotes for its 10 parts-per-million sulfur diesel but buyers are resisting, one of them said.

An ADNOC official declined to comment on the matter.