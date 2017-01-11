FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Afghan bomb killed five Emirates humanitarian workers: UAE
#World News
January 11, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 7 months ago

Afghan bomb killed five Emirates humanitarian workers: UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Five Emirati humanitarian workers were killed in a bomb attack in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) official news agency reported on Wednesday.

The five were killed on Tuesday while engaged in humanitarian, educational and development work, state news agency WAM reported, adding President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan had ordered flags flown at half mast for three days in mourning.

Afghan officials said the explosion killed at least seven people and wounded 18 others, including the UAE ambassador to Afghanistan.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

