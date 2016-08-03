FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Emirates chairman says firefighter died in plane disaster
#World News
August 3, 2016 / 4:24 PM / a year ago

Emirates chairman says firefighter died in plane disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A firefighter was killed while battling flames that erupted when an Emirates airline plane flying from India crash-landed in Dubai, the carrier's chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said on Wednesday.

Sheikh Ahmed said authorities were still investigating the incident, in which 14 other people were admitted to hospitals with mainly minor or moderate injuries. He said the crash-landing was not caused by any security breach.

He said the plane, which had entered service in 2003, had undergone maintenance in 2015 and that the United Arab Emirates pilot had over 7,000 hours of flying experience.

Emirates always follows international standards and is strict in implementing safety and maintenance rules, Sheikh Ahmed told a news conference in Dubai, which was carried by Dubai television.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Torchia

