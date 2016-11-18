Flights at Berlin Schoenefeld grounded due to problem with private plane
BERLIN Berlin Airport said the runway at Schoenefeld airport to the south-east of the city is currently closed due to an incident with a private plane.
BERLIN Emirates Airline is having some technical issues with new Rolls-Royce engines for A380 jets that are coming up for delivery, the airline's president said on Friday.
When asked whether Emirates was looking to defer jet deliveries, Tim Clark said no, but there were some technical issues holding up deliveries.
"We want the engines as prescribed," Clark said at a meeting with journalists in Berlin, declining to comment further on the nature of the issue.
"We have made no hard and fast decisions about fleeting draw down. We're hoping to get resolution to this very quickly," he added.
Emirates has $112 billion of aircraft on order, including 55 A380s.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BERLIN Berlin Airport said the runway at Schoenefeld airport to the south-east of the city is currently closed due to an incident with a private plane.
MUNICH The chief executive of Xing, a German rival to LinkedIn, said he is taking a three-month sabbatical to develop new ideas and show his employees it's good to have a private life.
NEW DELHI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Social enterprises in India could attract up to $8 billion in investment by 2025, eight times more than in 2015, due to the scale of social needs and available capital in the fast-growing economy, a study by consultancy firm McKinsey & Company showed.