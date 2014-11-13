Dubai's Emirates to resume flights to Iraq's Erbil

An Emirates Airlines plane lands at the Emirates terminal at Dubai International Airport, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates [EMIRA.UL], Dubai’s flagship carrier, will resume flights to Iraq’s city of Erbil after conflict near the city subsided.

Fighters from the Islamic State armed group came within an hour’s drive of Erbil, the largest city and capital of the Kurdistan region, in August, prompting Emirates to suspend flights early that month. The Islamic State was subsequently pushed back by Kurdish forces backed by U.S. air support.

Emirates will restart two weekly passenger flights from Nov. 16 and increase the frequency to four times a week from Dec. 4, it said in a statement on Thursday.