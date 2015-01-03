FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Environment
January 3, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Fog causes severe disruption at Abu Dhabi airport: Etihad Airways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways reported serious disruption to arrivals and departures for all airlines after fog forced the temporary closure of Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday.

The airport was closed for a little more than an hour from 2.30am local time, Etihad said.

“These conditions have resulted in unprecedented congestion at Abu Dhabi airport and will lead to knock-on delays throughout the network for the next 24 hours,” the airline said in a statement.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Goodman

