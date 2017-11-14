FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates believes Airbus can guarantee development of A380 program
November 14, 2017 / 5:30 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Emirates believes Airbus can guarantee development of A380 program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates [EMIRA.UL] believes Airbus (AIR.PA) can meet demands from the airline’s owner, the Dubai government, for the European planemaker to guarantee development of the superjumbo A380 program.

FILE PHOTO: Emirates' 100th Airbus A380 is pictured during its delivery ceremony at the German headquarters of aircraft company Airbus in Hamburg-Finkenwerder, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

“I am sure that if we get closer to a further order, the Airbus board will make that undertaking,” airline President Tim Clark told reporters on Tuesday at the Dubai Airshow.

An anticipated order for A380 superjumbos worth $16 billion failed to materialize at the last moment on Sunday, forcing Emirates and Airbus into further talks to finalize a deal.

Clark declined to speculate when a deal might be reached.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold

