FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Emirates Global Aluminium to press ahead with Guinea bauxite mine
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 23, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Emirates Global Aluminium to press ahead with Guinea bauxite mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - State-owned Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has concluded its feasibility study on development of its Guinea bauxite mine and will press ahead with construction, the company said on Wednesday.

The mine, which is slated to begin operating in 2018, will help to secure supply of the aluminum ore for EGA's primary production facilities in the United Arab Emirates, with some of the bauxite to be exported to Asia, a company statement said.

Once up and running the mine is expected to produce 12 million tonnes of bauxite a year.

The cost of the first phase of EGA's Guinea project is $1 billion, the company said.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by David Goodman and Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.