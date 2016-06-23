Emirates Global Aluminium to press ahead with Guinea bauxite mine

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - State-owned Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has concluded its feasibility study on development of its Guinea bauxite mine and will press ahead with construction, the company said on Wednesday.

The mine, which is slated to begin operating in 2018, will help to secure supply of the aluminum ore for EGA's primary production facilities in the United Arab Emirates, with some of the bauxite to be exported to Asia, a company statement said.

Once up and running the mine is expected to produce 12 million tonnes of bauxite a year.

The cost of the first phase of EGA's Guinea project is $1 billion, the company said.