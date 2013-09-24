FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai builder Arabtec launches venture with Samsung Engineering
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 24, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai builder Arabtec launches venture with Samsung Engineering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Arabtec ARTC.DU, the construction firm part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, said it launched a joint venture with South Korea’s Samsung Engineering Co (028050.KS) that would focus on large energy and power-related projects in the region.

Wach company will own 40 percent of the new venture, Arabtec-Samsung Engineering, and the remaining 20 percent will be owned by Tasameem Property Investment, Arabtec said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

Arabtec and Samsung first agreed on the venture in April, saying the two companies would bid for projects in oil and gas, power and infrastructure in the Middle East and North Africa, for contracts worth $3-$10 billion.

Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.