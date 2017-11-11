FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing sees steady Gulf demand, interest in mid-sized jet
November 11, 2017 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing sees steady Gulf demand, interest in mid-sized jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) sought to dispel concerns about a slowdown in the growth of Gulf airlines as the aerospace industry gathered on Saturday for the Dubai Airshow.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the showcase event, executives at the U.S. planemaker also played down the impact of growing political tensions in the region.

“Traffic is coming back and yields are improving and this is going to be a very positive backdrop to the Dubai Airshow,” Marty Bentrott, vice president for Boeing’s commercial sales in the region, said, citing higher profit at Dubai’s Emirates.

He said Boeing had been asked to reschedule some deliveries according to a normal pattern, but had not seen cancellations since a rift between Arab nations and Qatar earlier this year.

Boeing has seen strong regional interest in a proposed new mid-sized passenger jet, he added.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Alexander Smith

