UAE telco du Q3 profit up 34 percent as margins rise

DUBAI, Oct 22 - Du DU.DU, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator, reported a 34 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, narrowly missing analysts’ estimates, despite increasing margins and adding new mobile and fixed line customers.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s ETEL.AD domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit after royalty of 326.9 million dirhams ($89.00 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 244.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, according to a company statement.

Du provisions to pay 50 percent of its profits in royalties - or taxes - to the federal government, with the government usually deciding the actual royalty rate after the financial year has ended.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 333.3 million dirhams.

Quarterly revenue was 2.52 billion dirhams. This compares to 2.23 billion dirhams a year ago.

“Financial performance during the third quarter was stable, with a solid improvement in data usage,” Chief Executive Osman Sultan said in the statement. “This reflects the global trend, which indicates a shift of some voice revenues to data.”

Sector profit growth has slowed as the UAE’s largely foreign workforce increasingly use internet-based services, hurting operators’ lucrative international call and text business.

Third-quarter mobile data revenue nearly doubled to 323 million dirhams from a year ago. Overall mobile revenue rose 13 percent over the same period to 1.94 billion to provide about three-quarters of du’s total revenue.

Du’s net profit margin before royalty was 25.9 percent in the third quarter, up from 21.9 percent a year ago.

The telecoms operator had 5.96 million mobile subscribers on September 30, adding 227,800 in the quarter. This gave it a 46.5 percent share of the UAE’s mobile subscribers, the same as in the second quarter. It rapidly won customers from Etisalat, but subscriber growth is now slowing, with mobile penetration at 149 percent or almost 1.5 subscriptions for every UAE resident.

The operator’s fixed subscribers stood at 555,000 at quarter-end, up 1.5 percent from the previous quarter.

Quarter on quarter, overheads rose to 752 million dirhams from 733 million dirhams.

“Operationally, we maintained control on overheads, although we saw certain costs increase due to seasonality and with the initialization of outsourcing arrangements,” Sultan added.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)