an hour ago
Dubai airport handles six million passengers in June
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
July 26, 2017 / 9:32 AM / an hour ago

Dubai airport handles six million passengers in June

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier to 6.08 million people in June, the airport's operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

Growth in June was "relatively modest" due to the traditionally slow month of Ramadan, the operator said.

In the first half of the year, traffic grew 6.3 percent to 43.05 million people, while the average number of passengers per flight increased to 218 from 208 a year earlier.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

