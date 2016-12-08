FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Samuel L. Jackson honored at Dubai International Film Festival
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 8, 2016 / 5:57 PM / 8 months ago

Samuel L. Jackson honored at Dubai International Film Festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema.

The "Pulp Fiction" and "The Hateful Eight" actor was among a host of movie stars and producers attending the festival's opening on Wednesday.

"I don't know if it's too early ...It happens when it happens," Jackson said on the red carpet. "I will continue to go out there and do the things that I do and who knows, maybe I'll get a second lifetime achievement award."

The 13th edition of the Dubai festival runs until Dec. 14.

Reporting by Reuters Television; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.