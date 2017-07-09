At G20 summit, Trump pledges $639 million in aid to four countries
HAMBURG U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday promised $639 million in aid to feed people left starving because of drought and conflict in Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen.
RIYADH Dubai is planning to build a new 30 billion dirham ($8.17 billion) deep-tunnel sewage system to be completed in 2025, the emirate said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM on Sunday.
Dubai Municipality has completed feasibility studies for the project and begun work on its design, the statement said. Construction is expected to start in 2019.
The tunnels will replace electricity-powered pumping stations to cut costs in sending sewage out to Dubai's two waste treatment plants, which produce irrigation water for the arid city's dozens of mega-projects.
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia Some 180 wildfires raged over a massive section of Western Canada's British Columbia on Saturday, prompting the evacuation of 3,000 households and the province's first state of emergency in 14 years.