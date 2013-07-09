FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE delegation to arrive in Egypt soon: source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

UAE delegation to arrive in Egypt soon: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A ministerial delegation from the United Arab Emirates is due to arrive in Egypt early this week, a source close to the UAE government said on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be named, did not give any details or discuss the purpose of the visit.

The UAE was among the first Gulf countries to congratulate Egypt in the wake of last week’s ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi; it has long distrusted Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood.

Many analysts and investors expect the UAE to extend financial aid to the post-Mursi government in an effort to stabilize Egypt’s troubled economy. In 2011 the UAE pledged $3 billion in aid to Egypt, but the money was never delivered.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.