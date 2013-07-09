UAE delegation to arrive in Egypt soon: source

DUBAI (Reuters) - A ministerial delegation from the United Arab Emirates is due to arrive in Egypt early this week, a source close to the UAE government said on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be named, did not give any details or discuss the purpose of the visit.

The UAE was among the first Gulf countries to congratulate Egypt in the wake of last week’s ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi; it has long distrusted Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood.

Many analysts and investors expect the UAE to extend financial aid to the post-Mursi government in an effort to stabilize Egypt’s troubled economy. In 2011 the UAE pledged $3 billion in aid to Egypt, but the money was never delivered.