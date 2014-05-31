FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE says Sisi represents 'new hope' for Egypt
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

UAE says Sisi represents 'new hope' for Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a poster of him as they celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

DOHA (Reuters) - A UAE minister said the election of former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as Egypt’s president represented “new hope” for the most populous Arab country.

The wealthy UAE is one of the main supporters of the government in Egypt and has showered it with aid since its military ousted elected Islamist president Mohammed Mursi last year.

“We all need to support Egypt as a nation and its people ... Egypt and its people are dear to us,” said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash Gargash on Twitter.

Sisi won a landslide victory in a presidential election on Thursday. His country is suffering from corruption, high unemployment and a widening budget deficit.

“The challenges are great and the expectations are huge, but the moment that we see today is the most hope-filled for three years,” said Gargash.

Reporting by Amena Bakr; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.