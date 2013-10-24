FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Emirates NBD puts property firm stake up for sale: CFO
October 24, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai Emirates NBD puts property firm stake up for sale: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest bank Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) has put its remaining 15 percent stake in Union Properties (UPRO.DU) up for sale, the lender’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The bank booked a gain of 191 million dirhams ($52.00 million) from the sale of a 32.6 percent stake in Union Properties during the first nine months of 2013.

Its remaining stake is now held as “available for sale” on its books, CFO Surya Subramanian said in a conference call.

Emirates NBD reported a 21 percent increase in third-quarter net profit earlier in the day, although a 50 percent rise in provisions year-on-year meant its profit was below analysts’ forecasts.

Reporting by David French, writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair

