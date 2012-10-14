FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE telco Etisalat will not exit foreign markets: CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 14, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

UAE telco Etisalat will not exit foreign markets: CEO

Matt Smith

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etisalat ETEL.AD, the Gulf’s No.2 telecommunications operator, will not completely sell out of any of its foreign markets, the company’s chief executive said on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates firm, which operates in about 17 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, sold a 9.1 percent stake in Indonesian mobile firm PT XL Axiata (EXCL.JK) for $510 million in September, but retained a 4.2 percent holding.

The Indonesian sale, which followed Etisalat’s exit from India, was seen by some analysts as part of a broad push to trim back underperforming foreign units. But chief executive Ahmad Julfar insisted on Sunday that the company would retain its current footprint.

“We are not going to exit any markets,” Julfar told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. “We are very happy with our international operations, even Africa.”

In Africa, Etisalat owns 66 percent of Egypt’s Etisalat Misr, 40 percent of Etisalat Nigeria and 65 percent of Tanzania’s Zantel, plus Atlantique Telecom, which has mobile licenses in six countries, and a majority stake in Sudan fixed line operator Canar.

In the UAE, du DU.DU ended Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, with the smaller operator claiming a 46.5 percent share of the country’s mobile subscribers by the end of June this year.

The two operators, both majority-owned by government-linked institutions, are still at loggerheads over a network-sharing deal that would allow them to compete on fixed-line services.

Both offer fixed-line voice, broadband and television services but not in the same districts of the UAE, and an agreement was slated to be finalized by the end of 2011.

“It’s the commercial pricing between us and du only,” said Julfar. “That’s in discussion now. It could happen this year, it could happen next year. We have not reached commercial terms yet. It could happen in one month, but it could take three to four months also.”

Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.