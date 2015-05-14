FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 14, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Singapore-flagged ship comes under Iranian fire: UAE coastguard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirate’s coastguard said it went to the aid of a Singapore-flagged ship on Thursday after the vessel came under Iranian naval fire, the Gulf state’s news agency reported.

The coastguard said the cargo ship, flying a Singapore flag, came under fire from four Iranian boats in international waters in the Gulf, according to a statement carried by WAM news agency.

“The ship sent a distress call to the UAE coastguard forces, which responded to the call and helped ship access to the port of Jebel Ali,” the statement added.

Reporting by Amena Bakr; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
