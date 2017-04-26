UAE jails businessman for trying to ship generator to Iran: agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates court sentenced an Iranian businessman on Wednesday to 10 years in jail for trying to ship a power generator to Iran for use in its nuclear program in violation of international sanctions, the UAE state news agency said.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation last year when world powers led by the United States and European Union lifted sanctions in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear work meant to ensure it can't be put to developing the means to make bombs.

But the 2015 nuclear accord retained some trade restrictions related to procurement of dual-use technologies - those with both conventional and nuclear applications. The generator fell within that category, the report by WAM news agency indicated.

UAE authorities have confiscated the generator and seized other devices related to the case, it said, without elaborating.

"The (business)man was found guilty of violating the international ban on nuclear weapons and will be deported after serving his sentence," WAM said.

It added that the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court also ordered the businessman, identified only as S.M.A.R, deported after he completes his sentence.

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the nuclear deal during his 2016 election campaign and slapped fresh sanctions on Iran in February, though he has not acted to scrap the accord since taking office.

But Trump described the new U.S. sanctions as just "initial steps" and vowed Washington would no longer turn a "blind eye" to what he called Iran's hostile actions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in February that the nuclear deal was beneficial for both sides and could be used as a stepping-stone to defusing tension in the region.