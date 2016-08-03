FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Departure flights from Dubai delayed after crash: authorities
#World News
August 3, 2016 / 10:08 AM / a year ago

Departure flights from Dubai delayed after crash: authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - All departure flights from Dubai international airport have been delayed until further notice, Dubai authorities said, after an Emirates Airline plane coming from India crash-landed and burst into flames.

A spokesperson for operator Dubai Airports said all passengers and crew had been safely evacuated and the emergency services were managing the situation. Emirates Airline said there had been 275 passengers and crew aboard the plane.

Reporting by Hadeel al Sayegh and David French, Writing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
