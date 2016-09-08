Argentina detains terrorism suspect wanted in U.S.
BUENOS AIRES A Lebanese citizen wanted in the United States for suspected ties to terrorism was detained at Argentina's international airport on Wednesday, state news agency Telam said.
DUBAI The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan has returned home after a private trip abroad, state news agency WAM said, in a rare report on the U.S.-allied leader's movements since he suffered a stroke in 2014.
It did not give any details about where he traveled.
The pro-Western modernizer and head of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, the largest of the federation's seven emirates, has been president since the death of his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, in 2004.
For much of the past decade, Sheikh Khalifa's younger brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has led negotiations on behalf of the UAE, a major oil producer, in sectors ranging from energy and defense to investment and politics.
LONDON U.S.-backed Libyan forces are close to vanquishing Islamic State from its last holdouts in the city of Sirte, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.
VIENTIANE Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that strong pressure from the international community was the only way to halt North Korea's rocket and nuclear tests and that economic sanctions needed to be implemented "strictly".