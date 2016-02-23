FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon: State News Agency
February 23, 2016 / 3:32 PM / in 2 years

UAE bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon: State News Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it was banning its citizens from traveling to Lebanon and reducing its diplomatic mission there, according to state news agency WAM.

“The Foreign and International Cooperation Ministry announced that it had raised its warning situation on traveling to Lebanon to banning travel there ... (It) also decided to reduce the members of its diplomatic mission in Beirut to its furthest extent,” the ministry said in a statement said.

Reporting By Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet

