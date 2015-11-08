UAE says predictions of large oil price swings 'unrealistic'

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates oil minister on Sunday said any predictions of large oil price swings in coming months were unrealistic.

Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui also said he was optimistic about a gradual correction in oil prices in 2016, in a statement related to an Abu Dhabi energy conference.

Mazroui added the UAE was committed to supplying any shortages in the global oil market, and that it was going ahead with planned projects to increase crude production.