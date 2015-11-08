FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE says predictions of large oil price swings 'unrealistic'
November 8, 2015

UAE says predictions of large oil price swings 'unrealistic'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates oil minister on Sunday said any predictions of large oil price swings in coming months were unrealistic.

Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui also said he was optimistic about a gradual correction in oil prices in 2016, in a statement related to an Abu Dhabi energy conference.

Mazroui added the UAE was committed to supplying any shortages in the global oil market, and that it was going ahead with planned projects to increase crude production.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by William Hardy

