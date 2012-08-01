FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates says Qantas talks do not include revenue sharing
August 1, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

Emirates says Qantas talks do not include revenue sharing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates EMIRA.UL airline’s planned alliance with Australia’s struggling Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) does not include a revenue-sharing agreement, the chairman of the Dubai-based carrier said on Wednesday.

“The objective is to eventually see Qantas fly through Dubai,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told reporters, saying talks centered on a code-share arrangement, where airlines share some flights.

“The deal is likely within six months,” he said. “We are not discussing revenue sharing.”

Last week, Qantas confirmed it was talks with Emirates on a potential alliance.

Reporting by Praveen Menon

