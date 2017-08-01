FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
44 minutes ago
Dubai introduces crowdfunding rules in boost for small businesses
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
Senate bill looks to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
Senate bill looks to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Fintech
August 1, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 44 minutes ago

Dubai introduces crowdfunding rules in boost for small businesses

1 Min Read

Traders react during the opening of the Dubai stock market June 26, 2016.Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai on Tuesday introduced regulations for crowdfunding, the first of their kind in a Gulf Cooperation Council member country, aimed at helping small businesses and start-ups to get access to alternative forms of funding.

Regulators in the United States and Britain are among those countries that have introduced rules for crowdfunding, which is becoming an increasingly important source of cash for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority regulations establish a framework for loan and investment crowdfunding, providing governance for fintech businesses and protection for their customers, the regulator said in a statement.

SMEs make up around 85 percent of businesses in the United Arab Emirates, contributing more than half of the country's GDP and employing more than half of the UAE workforce.

Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.