FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital third-quarter net jumps on investment income
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 9, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital third-quarter net jumps on investment income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital WAHA.AD on Sunday said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, driven by higher income from its stake in AerCap Holdings (AER.N).

Waha made a net profit of 301.2 million dirhams ($82 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 107.1 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

AerCap, in which Waha Capital owns a 14.1 percent stake, recorded a 117.6 percent year-on-year rise in earnings per share in the third quarter.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.