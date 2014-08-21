Kuwait’s Khorafis win Dubai judgment vs Bank Sarasin

The logo of the Swiss private bank Sarasin is seen outside their headquarters in Basel February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DUBAI (Reuters) - A court in Dubai’s financial center ruled in favor of Kuwait’s Khorafi family in a suit against Switzerland’s Bank Sarasin over about $200 million of investments that went bad, court officials said on Thursday.

The Dubai International Financial Centre court found Sarasin mis-sold unsuitable investments to family members in 2007 and 2008, and should pay compensation to the family, deputy chief justice John Chadwick said.

No figure for compensation was set but the family has been claiming over $26.5 million. Sarasin has 14 days to appeal, court officials said.