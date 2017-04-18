Emirates says travel flows from US to Iran, subcontinent seen declines

DUBAI (Reuters) - Travel flows from the United States to Iran and the subcontinent have seen some declines since restrictions were imposed on travel and electronic devices on US-bound flights, said Thierry Antinori, Emirates Airline's chief commercial Officer.

The United States introduced security measures on March 25 banning electronic gadgets larger than a mobile phone from passenger cabins on direct flights to the U.S. from 10 airports in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, including Qatar.

The move came in the same month when President Donald Trump signed a new executive order, keeping a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.