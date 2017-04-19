FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad says no plans to reduce services on U.S. flight routes
April 19, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 4 months ago

Etihad says no plans to reduce services on U.S. flight routes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it was not planning to reduce services on its U.S. routes, after rival Emirates announced it is cutting back on flights to five U.S. cities starting from May due to a drop in demand.

Etihad, which flies to six U.S. cities, has not seen a significant change in demand on U.S. routes in recent weeks, an airline spokesman said, despite restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on some air travel.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwel; Editing by Edmund Blair

