A list of key nominees for Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, announced on Thursday.

The Emmys are handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a ceremony that will be broadcast on September 22 by the CBS network.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Connie Britton, “Nashville”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Vera Farmiga, “Bates Hotel”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire”

Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad”

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Morena Baccarin, “Homeland”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“30 Rock”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Girls”

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Veep”

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Laura Dern, “Enlightened”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Driver, “Girls”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”

Ed O‘Neill, “Modern Family”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie”

Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

“American Horror Story: Asylum”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“The Bible”

“Phil Spector”

“Political Animals”

“Top of the Lake”

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End”

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

Toby Jones, “The Girl”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter”

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”

BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”

“MythBusters”

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“Dancing With the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”