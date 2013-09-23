Factbox: Nominees at the Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Following is a list of key nominees at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.

The Emmys are handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, which will be hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Homeland” (Showtime)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Mad Men” (AMC)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Damian Lewis, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel” (A&E)

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Connie Britton, “Nashville” (ABC)

Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)

Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Morena Baccarin, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Girls” (HBO)

“Louie” (FX)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“30 Rock” (NBC)

“Veep” (HBO)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development” (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” (NBC)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Laura Dern, “Enlightened” (HBO)

Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)

Tina Fey, “30 Rock” (NBC)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Driver, “Girls” (HBO)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Ed O‘Neill, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Jane Lynch, “Glee” (Fox)

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock” (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” (HBO)

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

“American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)

“Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)

“The Bible” (History Channel)

“Phil Spector” (HBO)

“Political Animals” (USA)

“Top of the Lake” (Sundance Channel)

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Toby Jones, “The Girl”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)

Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter” (Showtime)

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector” (HBO)

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals” (USA)

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” (Sundance Channel)

BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery)

“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“MythBusters” (Discovery)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Undercover Boss” (CBS)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Fox)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol” (Fox)

Betty White, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” (NBC)

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Project Runway” (Lifetime)

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance” (Fox)

Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste” (ABC)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

George Mastras, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Thomas Schnauz, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Julian Fellowes, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Henry Bromell, “Homeland” (Showtime)

BEST WRITING, COMEDY SERIES

David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, “Episodes” (Showtime)

Louis C.K. and Pamela Adlon, “Louie”

Greg Daniels, “The Office” (NBC)

Jack Burditt and Robert Carlock, “30 Rock” (NBC)

Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, “30 Rock” (NBC)