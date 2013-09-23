Factbox: Nominees at the Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Following is a list of key nominees at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.
The Emmys are handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, which will be hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris.
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Homeland” (Showtime)
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“Mad Men” (AMC)
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Damian Lewis, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)
Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel” (A&E)
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Connie Britton, “Nashville” (ABC)
Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)
Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Morena Baccarin, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Girls” (HBO)
“Louie” (FX)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“30 Rock” (NBC)
“Veep” (HBO)
Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development” (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)
Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Laura Dern, “Enlightened” (HBO)
Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)
Tina Fey, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)
Adam Driver, “Girls” (HBO)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Ed O‘Neill, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)
Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Jane Lynch, “Glee” (Fox)
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” (HBO)
“American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)
“Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
“The Bible” (History Channel)
“Phil Spector” (HBO)
“Political Animals” (USA)
“Top of the Lake” (Sundance Channel)
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”
Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”
Toby Jones, “The Girl”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End”
Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)
Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter” (Showtime)
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector” (HBO)
Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals” (USA)
Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” (Sundance Channel)
“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)
“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery)
“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” (Food Network)
“MythBusters” (Discovery)
“Shark Tank” (ABC)
“Undercover Boss” (CBS)
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)
“Project Runway” (Lifetime)
“So You Think You Can Dance” (Fox)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol” (Fox)
Betty White, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” (NBC)
Tom Bergeron, “Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Project Runway” (Lifetime)
Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance” (Fox)
Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste” (ABC)
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” (Comedy Central)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)
“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
George Mastras, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Thomas Schnauz, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Julian Fellowes, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Henry Bromell, “Homeland” (Showtime)
David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, “Episodes” (Showtime)
Louis C.K. and Pamela Adlon, “Louie”
Greg Daniels, “The Office” (NBC)
Jack Burditt and Robert Carlock, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Peter Cooney