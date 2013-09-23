Factbox: Winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards

(Reuters) - Following is a list of award winners at the Primetime Emmys on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.
The Emmys were handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris.
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)
Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)
Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)
Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
“Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter” (Showtime)
“Undercover Boss” (CBS)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Project Runway” (Lifetime)
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
Henry Bromell, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, “30 Rock” (NBC)
Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Stacey Joyce