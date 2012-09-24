Factbox : Winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Following is a list of key winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.
The Emmys were handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
“Homeland”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
“Modern Family”
Jon Cryer, “Two And A Half Men”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
“Game Change”
Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys”
Julianne Moore, “Game Change”
“Undercover Boss”
“The Amazing Race”
Tom Bergeron, “Dancing with the Stars”
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”
Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff, “Homeland”
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Christopher Wilson