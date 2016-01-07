FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple buys artificial intelligence startup Emotient: WSJ
#Technology News
January 7, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Apple buys artificial intelligence startup Emotient: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Apple logo is seen inside the Apple Store in Palo Alto, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Apple Inc bought Emotient Inc, an artificial intelligence startup that reads people’s emotions by analyzing facial expressions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The report did not specify the financial terms of the deal.

The tech giant’s plans for Emotient were not immediately clear, the Journal reported, confirming the news with an Apple spokeswoman.

Emotient’s software reads the expressions of individuals and crowds to gain insights that can be used by advertisers to assess viewer reaction or a medical practitioner to better understand signs of pain in patients.

San Diego-based Emotient had previously raised $8 million from investors including Intel Capital, the Journal said.

Last month, Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk and other prominent tech executives announced $1 billion in funding for an artificial intelligence non-profit called OpenAI.

Apple and Emotient did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
