U.S. power producer Empire District Electric to explore sale: Bloomberg
December 12, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. power producer Empire District Electric to explore sale: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. power producer Empire District Electric Co EDE.N is looking to sell itself, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The utility, which supplies energy across the U.S. Midwest, is seeking potential buyers as it works with an adviser, the sources told Bloomberg.

The process is at an early stage with no final decision been made, the sources told Bloomberg, adding that the company may decide not to pursue a sale.

Empire District Electric was not immediately available for comments.

The Joplin, Missouri-based company’s shares, which have lost 17.5 percent this year, closed up 8.3 percent at $24.54 on Friday.

Empire District Electric provides electricity, natural gas and water services to about 218,000 customers in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

