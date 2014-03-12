FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Empire, owner of Sobeys, reports nil quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 12, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

Empire, owner of Sobeys, reports nil quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Empire Co Ltd (EMPa.TO), the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys, reported a steep fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher inventory losses and higher costs due to a weaker Canadian dollar.

The company posted a increased loss of inventory between manufacturing and sale of Sobeys’ fresh retail products.

Net earnings fell to C$40,000, or nil Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter, ended Feb 1, from C$74.1 million, or C$1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Empire reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 84 Canadian cents per share, below analysts’ estimate of C$1.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expenses related to Empire’s acquisition of Safeway’s Canadian assets also weighed on the company’s profit.

Empire bought the assets for C$5.7 billion last year to double its reach in the country’s western provinces.

Empire, which faces competition from bigger rival Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) and U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, said its earnings were negatively affected by a highly promotional environment.

The company cemented its position as Canada’s No. 2 grocer with the acquisition of Safeway Canada, which contributed C$1.62 billion to Empire’s total sales in the third quarter.

Empire’s total sales rose more than 40 percent to C$6.02 billion, helped by higher sales from its food retailing business.

Sales at established Sobeys stores, an important measure for retailers, fell 0.2 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

Loblaw, which reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on February 20, warned of an extremely competitive first half.

Empire’s shares closed at C$70.22, down 11 Canadian cents, on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Sneha Banerjee and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.