California governor nixes ban on mandatory arbitration pacts in employment

California Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a bill on Sunday that would have outlawed mandatory arbitration agreements and class-action waivers in employment contracts in the state, citing two cases on the issue pending at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Before enacting a law as broad as this, and one that will surely result in years of costly litigation and legal uncertainty, I would prefer to see the outcome of those cases,” Brown, a Democrat, said in his veto message.

