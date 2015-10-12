FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California governor nixes ban on mandatory arbitration pacts in employment
October 12, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

California governor nixes ban on mandatory arbitration pacts in employment

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

California Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a bill on Sunday that would have outlawed mandatory arbitration agreements and class-action waivers in employment contracts in the state, citing two cases on the issue pending at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Before enacting a law as broad as this, and one that will surely result in years of costly litigation and legal uncertainty, I would prefer to see the outcome of those cases,” Brown, a Democrat, said in his veto message.

