9th Circuit mulls whether trial is needed for employment classification finding
November 17, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit mulls whether trial is needed for employment classification finding

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court seemed inclined on Monday to allow a trial to determine whether drivers who brought a proposed wage and hour class action against Swift Transportation Co were employees or independent contractors.

During oral argument, two of the three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel suggested Swift cannot appeal the district court order scheduling the trial. Swift’s lawyer, Ron Holland of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, argued that the judge need only review the terms of the contracts the drivers signed to find that the dispute should be sent to arbitration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NYOCP1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
