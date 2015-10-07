Appeals court weighs snack maker's claim that union talks were deadlocked

A federal appeals court on Wednesday appeared skeptical that an Ohio snack maker’s talks with a union negotiating team over a new labor deal had reached the impasse necessary to allow the company to unilaterally reduce healthcare benefits.

At oral arguments, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia repeatedly challenged Mikesell’s Potato Chip Co’s contention that it had negotiated until deadlocked. The judges pointed to headway made on one of three key contract issues in the last bargaining session.

