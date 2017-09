(Reuters) - The Department of Labor has moved to collect a $1.9 million fine against a polygamist sect in Utah for allegedly employing children and unpaid labor to harvest pecans, the department said Wednesday.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division asked an administrative law judge for a hearing on the fines the agency issued in April.

