Two discrimination class actions reunited in state court by 9th Circuit
August 21, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Two discrimination class actions reunited in state court by 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two employment discrimination class actions targeting California insurers will proceed together as one case in state court rather than separate cases in different venues, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court’s decision that put discrimination claims against Anthem Blue Cross affiliates involving pay in state court and those involving promotions in federal court. The plaintiffs are represented by Andre Jardini of Knapp Petersen & Clarke.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WJ1Y52

