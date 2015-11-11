FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court's attention in Tyson shifts to wage and hour precedent
November 11, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court's attention in Tyson shifts to wage and hour precedent

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Tyson Foods Inc’s bid to curb class actions might have hit a roadblock at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, in the form of a 69-year-old wage and hour decision.

Justice Anthony Kennedy joined center-left justices in suggesting that the core question of the case is whether the evidence that workers presented complies with a standard from the high court’s 1946 decision in Anderson v. Mt. Clemens Pottery. That ruling allows workers suing under the Fair Labor Standards Act to claim damages by estimating the amount of unpaid time they are due if employers do not have adequate records.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y4eGuX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
