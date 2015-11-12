American Express vows to fight NLRB ruling on class action waivers

American Express Co said on Wednesday it will appeal a recent labor board decision faulting the company for requiring workers to sign class action waivers, teeing up the chance for another court to rule on a board standard that some state and federal courts have already rejected.

On Tuesday, the National Labor Relations Board found that the waivers were illegal under its 2012 decision in DR Horton Inc and its 2014 ruling in Murphy Oil USA Inc, both of which have been overturned by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

