Michigan company misclassified drivers under workers' comp law - 6th Circuit

(Reuters) - A Michigan trucking company owes Liberty Mutual Insurance Co $100,000 for unpaid workers’ compensation insurance premiums on drivers it wrongly classified as independent contractors, a federal appeals court held Monday.

In the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ first ruling on the 2011 amendment to Michigan’s workers’ compensation statute, a unanimous three-judge panel found that a lower court was correct to use the law’s original three-factor test to classify the drivers as employees rather than the 20-factor test that was added to the amendment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MmGhSJ