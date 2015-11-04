Case to Watch: Tucson taxi drivers are employees under new standard

A novel U.S. labor board ruling that classified 200 Arizona taxi drivers as employees rather than independent contractors signals that unions could face a lower legal hurdle to organize drivers.

For decades, the National Labor Relations Board’s legal test for determining taxi drivers’ employment status hindered their right to organize. Most taxi drivers were found to be independent contractors and not employees, which meant that although they could join unions, employers were not obligated to bargain with them.

