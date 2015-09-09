Circuit court weighs worker terminations for statements to TV news

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court Tuesday weighed whether DirecTV and satellite television installer MasTec illegally fired non-union technicians who complained about the companies in a local television news report.

MasTec attorney Gavin Appleby of Littler Mendelson told the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that the technicians could be fired because their statements didn’t focus on their labor dispute.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K8IDF6