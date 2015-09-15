FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Armani GC sues company for racial and disability discrimination
September 15, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Former Armani GC sues company for racial and disability discrimination

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Giorgio Armani Corp’s former general counsel filed a $75 million lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the fashion giant of discriminating against him because he’s Mexican and firing him for having cancer.

Fabio Silva claimed in his lawsuit, filed in New York state court in Manhattan, that an Armani executive told him he “doesn’t trust Mexicans,” then treated him unfairly him based on his nationality. Silva said he faced retaliation for complaining about the discrimination.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y9VpcH

