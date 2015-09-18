FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.J. court approves weight restrictions for Borgata Casino's 'Babes'
September 18, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

N.J. court approves weight restrictions for Borgata Casino's 'Babes'

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa can fire its scantily clad cocktail waitresses if they gain too much weight, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Thursday in its first decision about discrimination based on employee appearance.

Twenty-one current and former female workers sued the Atlantic City casino under New Jersey’s antidiscrimination law for its program regulating the appearance of “Borgata Babes,” specially chosen servers who also act as casino representatives in promotions and marketing events.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FlEvl5

