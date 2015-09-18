N.J. court approves weight restrictions for Borgata Casino's 'Babes'

(Reuters) - Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa can fire its scantily clad cocktail waitresses if they gain too much weight, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Thursday in its first decision about discrimination based on employee appearance.

Twenty-one current and former female workers sued the Atlantic City casino under New Jersey’s antidiscrimination law for its program regulating the appearance of “Borgata Babes,” specially chosen servers who also act as casino representatives in promotions and marketing events.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FlEvl5